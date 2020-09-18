Vonda Kay Heath, age 54, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Vonda is survived by her family, son, Jordan Heath " Baby Boy" , daughter, Kassie Heath "Baby Girl", mother and stepfather, Dorothy "Lil Moms" and Danny Smith "Pa", brother, Chris Donahue, and three nephews.

Funeral service for Vonda will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darren Gilbert officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

