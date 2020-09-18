1/
VONDA KAY HEATH
Vonda Kay Heath, age 54, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Vonda is survived by her family, son, Jordan Heath " Baby Boy" , daughter, Kassie Heath "Baby Girl", mother and stepfather, Dorothy "Lil Moms" and Danny Smith "Pa", brother, Chris Donahue, and three nephews.
Funeral service for Vonda will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darren Gilbert officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
