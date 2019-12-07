|
|
Vonna Wolf began this life January 27, 1927 in Atlanta, Kansas. She stepped into eternal life Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Cartwright, Oklahoma with her family.
Vonna was one of two children born to her parents Lela and Harroll Critchlow. She attended Ft. Hayes College in Kansas hoping to become a nurse Vonna that career was interrupted when she met her husband, Rex Wolf and married him in 1948. They were married for 48 years before his passing in 1997.
Three children were to this union, Margaret McDonald and husband, Ken of Granbury, TX; Barbara Bailey and husband, Mike of Denison, TX; and Susie Munday of Oklahoma City, OK.
Vonna worked many jobs during her life in retail positions, insurance, banking, oil and gas. Vonna was always active in her community and churches. Vonna taught a women's Sunday School class for several years. She was President of the United Methodist Women, Friends of the Pampa Library, on the board of the Pampa Civic Ballet, a member of 20th Century Study Club, a part of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a Pampa Hospice Volunteer.
Vonna lived in Pampa, Texas for 30 years and was an active member of Pampa First United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Denison, she joined Parkside Baptist Church in 2009 and rededicated her Christian belief by being baptized.
Vonna is survived by her three daughters and their wonderful husbands, sister-in-law, Lois Starbuck; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and seven beloved nephew and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jack.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wolf will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Parkside Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Lane officiating in Pampa, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in her name to Parkside Baptist Church, 301 N. Lillis Lane, Denison, TX 75020; or First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Foster, Pampa, TX 79065.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
