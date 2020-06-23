W.A. "OKIE" GILBERT
W.A. (Okie) Gilbert a loving father, grandfather and friend passed away from this earthly world on Saturday June 20, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 86.
W.A. (Okie) Gilbert is survived by his son, Murray Gilbert of Mead, Oklahoma. Daughter, Denita Bennett of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. three Grandchildren: and one Great-Granddaughter.
Services for W.A. (Okie) Gilbert will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday June 23, 2020, at Calvary Baptist in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Darrell Bunch officiating. Following will be internment at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. www.holmescoffeymurray.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
