WALTER BERGLUND

Walter Edgar Berglund, of Denison, TX, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison.

Left to cherish his memories are his children; Brandi Seargeant of Denison, TX, Stanley Berglund of Denison, TX, five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other extended family and many friends.

A graveside service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Oakridge Cemetery, Denison, TX with Pastor Larry Goodwin officiating. Family & friends visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 7 – 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

