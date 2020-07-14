1/
WALTER BERGLUND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Edgar Berglund, of Denison, TX, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; Brandi Seargeant of Denison, TX, Stanley Berglund of Denison, TX, five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other extended family and many friends.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Oakridge Cemetery, Denison, TX with Pastor Larry Goodwin officiating. Family & friends visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 7 – 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved