WALTER EARL MARONEY
HONEY GROVE–Walter Earl "Snuchum" Maroney passed away early morning on September 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral Service for Walter Maroney, age 71, will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3 PM at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Rev. Duane Hamil will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
He was born on June 10, 1949 in Fannin County.
Walter is survived by his girlfriend of over 25 years Janita Willams of Honey Grove; son Jeff and wife Alice Maroney of Honey Grove; daughter Melonie Maroney Gonzales of Honey Grove; step-daughters Charlie Morrison and Dana Nutt of Honey Grove; Brothers Billy and wife JoAnn of Royce City, Haskell and wife Pam of Pattonville, and Gene and wife Janet Maroney of Chicota; 9 Grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren 1 great-grandson, and 31 more great-grandchildren.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
803 East Main
Honey Grove, TX 75446
(903) 378-2291
