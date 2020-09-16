Walter Leo McKee, 93, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mr. McKee his survived by his sons, Larry McKee and Lynn McKee of Denison; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in honor of Leo to your favorite charity
or church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.