Walter Leo McKee, 93, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.Mr. McKee his survived by his sons, Larry McKee and Lynn McKee of Denison; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.Memorials may be made in honor of Leo to your favorite charity or church.Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.