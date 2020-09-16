1/
WALTER LEO MCKEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Leo McKee, 93, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mr. McKee his survived by his sons, Larry McKee and Lynn McKee of Denison; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in honor of Leo to your favorite charity or church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved