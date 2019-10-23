|
Walter Mashburn, a beloved father, brother, uncle, son and proud grandpa to many and proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corp., joined his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday October 19, 2019 at his home in Bennington, Oklahoma at the age of 98.
Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday October 22nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A church service honoring his life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday October 23rd at the First Baptist Church in Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro. Clark Harp officiating.
Walter's final resting place will be the Bennington Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Tinker Air Force Base.
Mr. Mashburn is survived by his daughter, Rita Luann Nichols of Bennington, Oklahoma; step-son, Boyce Ake; step-daughter, Rozell Hellmann; he is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019