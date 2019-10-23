Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Bennington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER MASHBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER MASHBURN

Send Flowers
WALTER MASHBURN Obituary
Walter Mashburn, a beloved father, brother, uncle, son and proud grandpa to many and proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corp., joined his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday October 19, 2019 at his home in Bennington, Oklahoma at the age of 98.
Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday October 22nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A church service honoring his life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday October 23rd at the First Baptist Church in Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro. Clark Harp officiating.
Walter's final resting place will be the Bennington Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Tinker Air Force Base.
Mr. Mashburn is survived by his daughter, Rita Luann Nichols of Bennington, Oklahoma; step-son, Boyce Ake; step-daughter, Rozell Hellmann; he is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.