Howe- Funeral services for Walter Monroe Schneider will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 4 at Akers Cemetery. Rev. Butch Schneider and Rev. Steven Medford will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the US Navy. Mr. Schneider, 98, passed away Sunday, March 31 at Medical City of Plano.

Walter was born December 3, 1920 near Gunter, Texas to the late Elo and Allie (Cole) Schneider and graduated from Howe schools in 1938. After high school, he worked on a farm before joining the Civilian Conservation Corps. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and was stationed on the USS President Polk for 33 months, Walter participated in numerous operations while located in the Gilbert Islands, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Guam, New Guinea, and the Philippines.

In 1950, he came to back Howe to help his dad put in a Grade A dairy. Schneider bought the family farm in the Bennett Road and Schneider Road area and later developed the land by building 13 homes. He moved four military barracks that were 2,500 square feet and bricked them and changed the entire structure and made homes from them. He helped his family by making contractors out of six nephews that helped him construct homes.

Mr. Schneider was avid runner, completing several marathons well into his 50's. Schneider's hobby as a track coach began when his nine-year-old daughter, Elaine, wanted to enter track meets. He entered her against boys since there was not a track team for girls in this area. This developed into the "Roadrunners" track team and Walter continued to coach many local girls who ran for "Roadrunners" during the summers.

Mr. Schneider will be remembered for his generous spirit, always wanting to help others. He was instrumental in the development and construction of the Howe Library and the Luella Water Board, donating land for the first well.

He is survived by a daughter, Elaine Schneider Lankford of Southmayd; son, Wayne Schneider of Kerens, TX; sister, Betty Williams of Howe; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; two brothers, Norman and Glen Schneider; and four sisters, Eva Fuller, Jessie Hise, Aleta Elliott, and Thelma Stroud.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, April 3 at Waldo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Howe Library.

