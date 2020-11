Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter O'Hearn, age 75, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. O'Hearn leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy O'Hearn, and daughter, Mary Linder.

The memorial service for Mr. O'Hearn will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck McQueen and Rev. Keith Taylor officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

