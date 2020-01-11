|
Walter West Warren, age 76, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Denison Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Warren is survived by his family, brother, Ronnie Cherry of Denison, TX; sister, Shirley Dorrell of Terrell, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery with Rev. Chuck McQueen officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020