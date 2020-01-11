Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
WALTER WARREN Obituary
Walter West Warren, age 76, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Denison Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Warren is survived by his family, brother, Ronnie Cherry of Denison, TX; sister, Shirley Dorrell of Terrell, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery with Rev. Chuck McQueen officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
