Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Wana Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wana Elaine (Williams) Miller

Send Flowers
Wana Elaine (Williams) Miller Obituary
Wana Elaine Williams Miller, 95, of Trenton, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham. Mr. John Gaddy will offiiciate. A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper-Sorrell's Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her son, Howard Keith Miller (Marion) of Sherman; daughter, Thelma Rena Miller Robertson of Willis Point; and three grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.