Wana Elaine Williams Miller, 95, of Trenton, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham. Mr. John Gaddy will offiiciate. A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper-Sorrell's Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her son, Howard Keith Miller (Marion) of Sherman; daughter, Thelma Rena Miller Robertson of Willis Point; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 30, 2019