WANDA CONNELLY
Wanda Connelly, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, joined her Savior on October 2, 2020 at the age of 96. A graveside service in honor of her life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday October 7th at the Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Oklahoma with Bro. Jim Mitchell officiating.
Mrs. Connelly is survived by her daughter, Terri Englutt of Achille, Oklahoma, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
