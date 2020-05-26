|
SHERMAN-Graveside funeral services for Wanda Lee Crook will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 26 at West Hill Cemetery. Rev. Craig Davis of the Progressive Baptist Church will officiate. Mrs. Crook, 93, passed away Saturday, May 23 at the Homestead of Sherman.
Wanda was born September 2, 1926 in Dorchester to the late Ruby Mae (Hensley) Ruffin and William Herbert Ruffin. She graduated from Dorchester schools and married Leroy Crook on September 13, 1944. Mrs. Crook worked for Haring Office Equipment and Sherman ISD Food Service for several years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sherman, served on the Sherman Housing Authority Residents Board, and read to kindergarteners as a volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic School.
Mrs. Crook is survived by two daughters, Karen S. Martin and husband Jimmy of Sherman and Jan Jackson and husband Jim of Sherman; four grandchildren, Suzanne Martin, Randy Martin and wife Robyn, Jennifer Jackson, and Jessica Wilson and husband Jeff; nine great grandchildren; one brother, William H. Ruffin and wife Jo of Lawton, OK; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Shirley Jane Case and Sybil Girdner.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School or Progressive Baptist Church. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020