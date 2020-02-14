|
Wanda Fay (Nunley) Henderson, a resident of Pottsboro, Texas left this life and joined her Savior on February 11, 2020 in Denison, Texas at the age of 91. She was born in Colbert, Oklahoma on May 28, 1928 to Jerry Nunley and Jennie May Weger Nunley.
A church service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Pottsboro Church of Christ in Pottsboro, Texas with Bro. Kevin Shimp officiating. Family and friends will gather from 9-10:00 AM before the service. Her final resting place will be the Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro with Drew, Kaleb, Chad, Stephen, David and Cort as her pallbearers.
Wanda was married to Neal Roy Henderson, who preceded her in death. She was a dedicated lifetime member of the Church of Christ in Sunray, Texas and the Pottsboro Church of Christ. Wanda enjoyed cooking for those she loved and was famous for her carrot cakes. She liked having her hands in the soil gardening and always had her pole ready to go fishig.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her beloved daughter, Claudia Click and husband Ray of Pottsboro, Texas, sister, Dolores Sorrell and husband Kenneth of Colbert, Oklahoma, daughter in law, Peggy Henderson of Amarillo, Texas, grandchildren, Stephen Click and Joanna of Pottsboro, Texas, Lavetta Fuentez and husband Manuel of Lubbock, Texas, Chad Henderson and wife Cicelyann of Dallas, Texas, Marcy Aranson and husband Robert of Sherman, Texas, and Sydni Dole and husband Billy of Pottsboro, Texas, and also survived by her great grandchildren, Drew, Kaleb, Grayson, and one on the way.
Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Henderson, parents, Jerry and Jennie May Weger Nunley, son, Stephen Henderson, five brothers, Raphel, Marvin, Clint, Curt, and Sam, sister, Juinita Rice.
The family respectfully suggest that memorials be made in Wanda's name to the Habitat for Humanity 3822 Frisco Road, Sherman, Texas 75090.
Wanda's family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff of the Homestead of Denison and Care Plus Hospice for their superior care.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020