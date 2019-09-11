|
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the Lord called Wanda Lee Hagan, 92, of Denison to her heavenly home.
Mrs. Hagan entered into this world April 19, 1927 in Whitewright, Texas the daughter of James and Martha (Barnes) Stroud. She married Henry Louis Hagan in 1943 in Durant, Oklahoma. Along with her faith, her family gave her the most joy. She was the matriarch of the family. Wanda was an excellent homemaker and her family always came first. The special occasions when everyone was together were her favorite. She will be remembered for her time helping others, listening, and finding the absolute best in any trying situation. We will all miss her desire to eternally put someone else's needs before her own. She was our sunshine and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Wanda leaves behind her beloved family, Henry "Sonny" Hagan of Denison, TX; Harold Hagan of Forney, TX; Martha Sikes and husband, Michael of Denison, TX; Billy and Hagan and wife, Rhonda of Denison, TX; Joy Kinnamon and husband, Jon of Denison, TX; 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hagan, and children, Sandra, Kenneth and James "Jimmy" Hagan.
Wanda will be cremated according to her wishes. There will be a visitation held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home for family and friends to gather to visit and share fond memories.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019