|
|
On Monday March 2, 2020, Wanda Hale passed away at the age of 92.
Wanda was born August 27, 1927 in Denison, Texas to Archie Grantland and Lula Wallace. She completed high school in Denison, Texas. She provided healthcare to many people for over 50 years. On April 15, 1957, she married Hueland Hale in Hamilton, Texas, and he preceded her in death. They had four children who preceded them in death, Sybil Wooten, Ernest Martin, Dewayne Hale and Lou Rolls. Also preceded in death, and granddaughter Belinda Martin.
Our "Meme" had a heart of gold, never meeting a stranger and helping anyone in need. Her most favorite thing to do was watch wrestling. She loved all her grandchildren so much. We're going to miss her so very much but take comfort knowing that she's rejoicing in Heaven with her children.
She is survived by her grandchildren Timmy Babbitt and wife Linda, Tracy Agee, Shane Blackurn and wife Wendy, Renee Gibby and husband Timmy, Dallas Hale and wife Christine, Tish Shrum and Lisa Hamilton, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Bro. Raymond England officiating. Her final resting place will be the Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas with Randy Stone, Brian Pugg, Timmy Gibby, Earnest Grantland, David Grantland, and Richard Grantland as her pallbearers.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020