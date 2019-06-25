|
Wanda J. McNully, 92, of Sherman, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Minister Bill Maise will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her sons, Monty Sanders of Arizona, and Rudy Sanders of Arizona; brother, Audrey James Crosslin of Florida; sister, Traphena Gibson of Sherman; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren;
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
