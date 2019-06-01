|
Wanda Jean Palmer, 83, of Denison, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Denison Church of The Nazarene. Rev. DA Pettigrew will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at Denison Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Kellogs, Lloyd Palmer, and Audry Dick; sister, Josephine Weda Bayne; sisters-in-law, Lazelle Odle Weda and Anne Masters; and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
