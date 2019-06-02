Wanda Jean Palmer, age 83, of Denison, Texas passed away May 30, 2019. Wanda was born September 8, 1935 to Angelo and Marie Weda in Denison, Texas. Wanda was a faithful member of the Denison Church of the Nazarene. She served in the children's ministry and had a love for missions at the Nazarene Church. She also served in the banking business for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins and classmates here in Denison.



Wanda is survived by; Children Debbie Kellogs; Lloyd Palmer; and Audrey Dick; sister Josephine Bayne; sisters-in-law Lazelle Odle Weda, and Anne Masters.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband George H. Palmer and her parents, and her daughter Cathy Mueller of Oregon.

Wanda will be greatly missed.





Family visitation is at 9:30 and the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Monday June 3, 2019 at Denison Church of The Nazarene with Rev. David Pettigrew officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Weda, Jay Weda, Gary Estes, Biff Bayne, and Johnny Bayne.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Denison Church of the Nazarene children's ministry.



www.bratcherfuneralhome.com