1/
WANDA JO THOMISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Wanda Jo Thomison, age 85, of Bonham, TX was born on August 7, 1935 in Fannin County, Texas to William Clyde and Beluah Irene (Jackson) Bigbee. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
She is survived by daughters, Terry Lawson and husband Boyd of Bonham; Sherry Edwards and husband Steve of Bonham; and Kim Corzine of Bonham; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother, Travis Bigbee of Houston; along with many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved