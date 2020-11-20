BONHAM–Wanda Jo Thomison, age 85, of Bonham, TX was born on August 7, 1935 in Fannin County, Texas to William Clyde and Beluah Irene (Jackson) Bigbee. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

She is survived by daughters, Terry Lawson and husband Boyd of Bonham; Sherry Edwards and husband Steve of Bonham; and Kim Corzine of Bonham; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother, Travis Bigbee of Houston; along with many friends.

