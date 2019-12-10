Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Wanda June (Ramsey) Grinsdale

Wanda June (Ramsey) Grinsdale Obituary
Wanda June (Ramsey) Grinslade, age 71, passed from this earth on Dec. 4th, 2019 at the Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Tx. She had been battling pneumonia for several weeks.
Born May 25, 1948 to Edna and James Ramsey, she was one of 11 siblings. She has a son, Terry Grinslade and wife Teressa of New Mexico. And a daughter Malissa Grinslade and partner Sally Higginbotham of Denison, Tx. She has 9 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She worked at the Sherman Post Office for several years. She enjoyed bowling, hiking, and fishing.
She will forever be in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
We love you Mom!
It was her wish to not have a service.
Arrangements are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019
