DORCHESTER–Wanda Smith went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 01, 2020 at her home as she wished, under the excellent care of Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Wanda Kay Farrer Smith was born on April 27, 1945 in Sherman, Texas to Jesse William Farrer and Thelma Cooper Farrer. She grew up mostly on the family farm and was a proud member of the last 8th grade graduating class of the Dorchester Dragons before consolidating and attending Howe High School for graduation. She worked at Harmon's drug store at Dorchester cooking hamburgers, where she met her former husband Orville Wayne Smith. She later worked at Pools and Texas Instruments in Sherman before being a wonderful mother and housewife. She then worked at the School Zone at Howe for several years giving children there the great taste of the cooking she enjoyed. Her last job and the one she loved was at the Dorchester Feed store, where she worked for 26+ years. She had a special love for all her "ag kids" feeding animals for the shows and the customers in the area. A special thanks to Eric and Janice Akins and Kenneth and Debbie Griffin for allowing her to follow her wish of working as long as possible. She found enjoyment with feeding people and frequenting Choctaw for "not too long", but might be overnight for any that joined her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her niece Angela Garner (daughter of Jesse Farrer), nephew Cameron Farrer (son of Don Farrer) and longtime friend James Cowling.
She is survived by her former husband Wayne Smith and spouse Patsy Smith. Her three children listed below by descendant. Tammy Jackson and husband Greg of Willifa Woods, Oklahoma, grandchild Casey Smith and wife Skylar, great- grandchild Parker Smith, grandchild Austin Ingram, grandchild Shannon Wren and husband Mikey. David Smith and wife Wendy of Dorchester, Texas, grandchild Megan Humphreys and husband Joseph, grandchild Clara Shearer, grandchild Andrew Smith. Susan Clegg and husband Andrew of Melbourne, Florida, grandchild Dorian Roesler, Damian Roesler, Andrea Roesler, James Clegg, and Zach Granchi. She is also survived by siblings; her brother Jesse Farrer and wife Paula of Howe, Tx, nephew Jesse Farrer and wife Brandi of Tom Bean, niece Clarissa Doty and Michael of Howe,Tx., her brother Don Farrer and wife Ruby of Sherman, Tx, nephew Tony(Anthony) Farrer and Alisha Northrup and husband Joseph of Sherman, her sister Donna Skinner of Durant, Oklahoma, niece Rebecca Raines, niece Hannah Raines.
Services for Wanda will be at 1:00 p.m. at Dorchester Baptist Church in Dorchester, Texas followed with a time for visitation and then a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery on March 5, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to .
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020