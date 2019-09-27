|
Wanda Knight, of Alabama and Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25, 2019. Wanda was a homemaker, mother, nana, and teacher.
Wanda was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, who would openly share her faith with any who would listen. Wanda was very active in her church, A Christian Fellowship, where she taught young children the good news of Jesus Christ. After raising and teaching her own children, she continued to teach the children of others at Grayson Institute of Learning. Wanda loved children and had a passion for working with them.
Wanda loved her romance novels, was an avid collector of many different items and enjoyed woodworking. Wanda also had a special place in her heart for Tom Selleck, John Wayne, and Tim McGraw.
Wanda was never one to be punctual, and often her children would have fun with her because of it. What came to be known as 'Wanda Time' (Telling Wanda the event occurred two hours earlier than it did) was the norm at family functions. She always laughed along with her children when she heard the exact time that each of them had predicted of her arrival.
Wanda is survived by her children, Ashley, Valorie, Camille, and Justin; ten grandchildren, Brennan, Peter, Clara, Colson, Bryson, Ellyson, Jayse, Ezra, Killian, and Tobias; three son-n-laws, John, Joseph, and Lee; and her daughter-in-law, Kaleene. Wanda is also survived by her parents, Donald and Nancy; and three sisters, Janice, Sonya, and Andrea. Wanda also had four special fur grandbabies she loved dearly, Calie, Oscar, Daisy, and Rosie.
A Celebration of Life, funeral service will be held on Wanda's time at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with David Ellis, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. John Fleming, Joseph Parchman, Lee Arnold, Ryan Snapp, Chris Howery and Sean Summers will serve as Pallbearers.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019