Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Kilgus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda L. Sampson (Fox) Kilgus


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda L. Sampson (Fox) Kilgus Obituary
Wanda L. Sampson (Fox) Kilgus, age 86, of Denison, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Wanda was born February 7, 1933 to Shelia Foster and Robert S. Sampson.
Wanda is survived by sons, Paul Douglas Fox Sr. and wife Bunny, Kenneth Fox and wife Cleo, Eddie Fox and Grace; and daughter, Paula Parther and husband Jimmy. Her beloved seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.
Wanda was preceded in death by, father, Robert S. Sampson and mother Shelia Foster.as well as her eight brothers and sisters.
Family will have visitation at Bratcher Funeral Home on Sunday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services are Monday at Bratcher Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with graveside to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Denison. Pastor Josh Jackson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church to officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Sampson (Fox) Kilgus family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now