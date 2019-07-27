|
|
Wanda L. Sampson (Fox) Kilgus, age 86, of Denison, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Wanda was born February 7, 1933 to Shelia Foster and Robert S. Sampson.
Wanda is survived by sons, Paul Douglas Fox Sr. and wife Bunny, Kenneth Fox and wife Cleo, Eddie Fox and Grace; and daughter, Paula Parther and husband Jimmy. Her beloved seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.
Wanda was preceded in death by, father, Robert S. Sampson and mother Shelia Foster.as well as her eight brothers and sisters.
Family will have visitation at Bratcher Funeral Home on Sunday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services are Monday at Bratcher Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with graveside to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Denison. Pastor Josh Jackson of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church to officiate.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Sampson (Fox) Kilgus family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 27, 2019