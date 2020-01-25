|
Wanda Lavern Garrison, age 80, of Denison, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
She is survived by her children, Bridgett Ray and husband Harold of Denison, Cecil Garrison of Denison, Tracey Garrison and wife Dana of Mead, OK, Mark Garrison of Denison, her siblings; Gladys Burks of Bannning, CA, Cleta Richardson of Denison, TX, Joy Crabtree of Colbert, OK, Gerrie Perkins, Carolyn Stringer and husband Kent of Denison, Sharon Large of Colbert, OK, Sharlotte Wilburn and husband Johnny of Cartwright, OK, Bobbie Thomas and husband Bobby of Denison, TX, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020