Wanda Lee Greene, 88, of Gainesville, Texas was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Wanda was born on May 17, 1932 in Sadler, Texas to James Clayburn and Florence Odell (Wood) Payne. She married Jack Greene on April 3, 1950 and they were married for 48 years prior to his passing in 1998. Wanda accepted the Lord when she was 14 years old, after an Easter sunrise service, beginning her life of service to the Lord. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Whitesboro and a former longtime member of First Baptist Church of Sadler. She was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union. She loved working outdoors, growing her gardens and creating nesting areas for blue birds.
She is survived by her son, John "Eddie" Greene and wife, Pam of Rowlett; daughter, Betty Smith and husband, Jerry of Gainesville; daughter, Peggy Smith and husband, James of Lexington, Alabama; grandchildren, Anah Smith and Jacob Smith.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Greene, parents, James and Florence Payne and ten brothers and sisters.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in her honor to First Baptist Church Whitesboro, The Lottie Moon offering at 124 Center St. Whitesboro, TX 76273.
Graveside services honoring Wanda will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan. No formal visitation is scheduled at this time. Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.