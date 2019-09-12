|
Wanda Lee Hagan, 92, of Denison, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
Wanda will be cremated according to her wishes. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Henry 'Sonny' Hagan of Denison, Harold Hagan of Forney, TX, Martha Sikes of Denison, Billy Hagan of Denison, and Joy Kinnamon of Denison; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019