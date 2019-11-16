|
|
Wanda Lou Cathey (Compton), 87, of Sherman, Texas passed away on November 14, 2019. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman with Pastor Leland Samuelson officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. Sunday, November 17 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Wanda was born October 14, 1932 in Kingston, Oklahoma to Fred and Pauline Compton. She attended school in Kingston and after graduation attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
During her school years she met the love of her life, Dean Cathey. They married June 15, 1951 in Malvern, Arkansas. They had one son Larry Dean, whom they loved unconditionally.
Wanda and Dean lived in several cities, including, Durant, Waco, and Dallas before settling in Sherman in 1972.
Wanda started her career in the banking industry and then went into real estate sales. She loved her family first and foremost. She was a Godly woman, a great wife, mother and Nana. Wanda was a proper lady and had such a kind spirit. She was always smiling and truly happy. She loved to cook and her house was always spotless. She spent most of her adult life caring for her family. She would make a gourmet lunch every day for Dean, Larry and her daughter-in-law Cinda. Of course for her grandsons she would cook them whatever they wanted. When she found out she was becoming a grandmother she stopped working and took care of her grandsons that she loved dearly. She was not only a Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, but also to extended family. She loved all the children that called her Nana and looked forward to everyone visiting at their house. She would also make sure all family and friends did not leave her house hungry.
Wanda and Dean also loved going to Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Cathey; her parents, Fred and Pauline Compton; her beloved son, Larry Dean Cathey; and Norris and Beulah Cathey, in laws. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cinda Cathey of Sherman; two grandsons, Kiel Cathey and Ashley of Farmersville, TX, and Colton Cathey of Sherman; great-granddaughters, Kinzleigh and Khyleigh of Farmersville; and many extended family and friends.
A special thank you to Karen and her staff at Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019