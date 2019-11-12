|
Wanda Mae Clark Cooper of Abilene, Texas passed away on November 9, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday the 12th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday 13th at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories. Services are under the direction of the Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Wanda was born in Parsons, Kansas to James Franklin Clark and Leta Vesta Hewitt Clark on May 6, 1939. Her family moved to Denison, Texas in 1942. She graduated from Denison High School in 1957. She was self-employed for many years here in the Big Country as a graphic artist. She was involved in many clubs and activities over the years including Master Gardeners and Abilene Creative Arts Club. She enjoyed being creative with friends, travelling when she was able and adding 'her' touch of class with activities with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harper Starr Cooper.
Wanda is survived by 3 children, son, Jeff Clement and wife Betty Jane of Abilene, daughter, Cathy Keith and husband Billy of Abilene, daughter, Valery Raney and husband Rodney of Granbury; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Cynthia Sparks, Generations Home Health, Fresenius Dialysis Center and longtime friend and neighbor Pam Ferguson.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019