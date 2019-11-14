|
|
Wanda Marilyn (Walker) Thornton, 83, of Denison, TX, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mrs. Thornton was born October 15, 1936 in Kemp, Oklahoma. She graduated in 1956, from Sunset High School in Dallas, TX. On February 26, 1956, she married James R. Thornton Jr. She worked at and later retired from St. Paul Hospital in Dallas, where she worked in Administration. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Denison. Wanda loved to travel and enjoyed family vacations.
Mrs. Thornton is survived by her son, Dennis Scott Thornton; grandsons, James Mark Thornton and Christopher Todd Thornton, all of Denison; great-grandchildren, Christopher Bentley Thornton, Amillya Skye Thornton, and Donald Alexander Thornton; all of Denison. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Thornton Jr., son James Kevin Thornton and mother, Coye Elaine Brumfield.
A family visitation was held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019