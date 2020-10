Wanda Sue Price Quassa. Wanda passed away Thursday, Oct 15 at 10am. She was at East Texas Hospice in Tyler, Texas. She lived in Lindale, Texas. She was born on March 11, 1936.She is survived by three sons and one daughter. James Quassa of Denison, Texas, Jacky & Cheryl Quassa of Texas, Jeff & Patty Quassa of Pottsboro, Texas, and Donna Fanin of Denison, Texas. Also several grandsons and granddaughters. Services to come later. Jeffquassa@yahoo.com