|
|
|
Wanda Russell, a resident of Utica, Oklahoma passed from this life in Durant, Oklahoma on February 9, 2020 at the age of 88.
Family hour will be from 5-7:00 PM on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday February 12, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. John Heath officiating. Her final resting place will be the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her children, Larry Russell of Utica, Oklahoma, Shirley Brockett of Calera, Oklahoma, Loria Russell of the home, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020