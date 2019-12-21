Home

Wandalene Harrison
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
in her home
704 Union Ave
Bonham, TX
Wandalene Hamilton Harrison

Wandalene Hamilton Harrison Obituary
Wandalene Hamilton Harrison, 80, of Bonham, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The Terrace in Denison.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at her home in Bonham.
She is survived by her son, Chad Hamilton of Bonham; daughter, Deneen Freeman (Allen) of North Carolina; step-son, Danny Hariison of Dallas; daughter-in-law, Patricia Cox of McKinney; brother, Thomas Glen Evans (Julie) of Ennis, TX; sister, Doris Jean Rhodes (Derwood) of Windom; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
