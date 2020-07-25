1/1
WARREN ALLEN MATHEWS
1945 - 2020
POTTSBORO–Warren Allen Mathews, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Denison. He was born September 4, 1945 in Athens, Texas to Jaffery Allen and Edna (Farner) Mathews. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict and later in life married Marcy Diegel, June 21, 1993 in Pottsboro. He was a freight truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife Marcy; son, Shayne Tyler and daughter, Sebrina Goldinger both of Justin, Texas, a sister along with 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
