Waylen Nelson Knowles went to the green, green grass of home on Thursday August 20th, 2020.
Waylen was born September 20, 1944 to William Nelson and Wanda Estell Knowles in Durant, OK.
Graduating from Mead High School, he went on to get a Bachelor and Masters Degree in industrial arts and mathematics at Southeastern State University. Waylen taught high school math and woodshop for 33 years. Most of his career was spent at Denison High School.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles in the woods and playing golf with his buddies. A lot of his golf game was spent driving golf balls into the woods by his home so he and his dogs could go find them. His greatest, God-given gift was playing guitar. He was taught by his uncle Bill, at age 12. Singing, song-writing and inspiring others to follow their love of music was pure joy for him. He had a "guitar club" at Denison High for many years. Some of his students even went on to play professionally.
His three daughters are musical because of him. They harmonize with each other and will always love to play his songs. His shop, where everyone tended to gather during get togethers, held all of his woodworking tools. He built furniture for his own home as well as for others needing sturdy, custom pieces. He refurbished antiques and would say he sometimes built antiques. He was "Mr. Fix It". Whether it was his woodworking, a line or chord in a new song, anything needing done around the house or a straight-shooting talk over a cold drink he was there to listen and give you a laugh or a cry. Whatever it was that you needed.
Waylen married his greatest love and best friend Susan Wells on June 15, 1974 in Dallas, TX (46 years).
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan, and three daughters, Kristy Burton (John), Jennifer Knowles (Michael) and Kathryn Wallace (Aaron). He was blessed with five grandchildren- Georgia/ Erin/Joe Burton and Trapper/Tenley Sue Wallace. Waylen considered so many people like family. You know who you are!
Heaven gained another lead guitarist. Imagine the moment when Waylen entered those pearly gates with family and friends there to greet him. All of the good old country music and domino tournaments that must have ensued. He's always the life of the party and will always be.
We love you so much, Dad. You are so loved. We are so thankful for you.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the 25th at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family night will be held from 5:30-7p.m Monday, August 24th at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Joe Burton, Trapper Wallace, Aaron Wallace, Jerry Hensley, Brian Knowles, and Dan Williams.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fiseherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.