Waylen Nelson Knowles, age 75, passed away Thursday August 20th, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

He is survived by his family, wife of 46 years, Susan, and three daughters, Kristy Burton, Jennifer Knowles and Kathryn Wallace; and five grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison

