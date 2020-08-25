1/
WAYLEN NELSON KNOWLES
Waylen Nelson Knowles, age 75, passed away Thursday August 20th, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
He is survived by his family, wife of 46 years, Susan, and three daughters, Kristy Burton, Jennifer Knowles and Kathryn Wallace; and five grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
AUG
25
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
