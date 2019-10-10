|
Waymon Lewis Wilson was born on December 30, 1949, delivered by a midwife on South Travis St. in Denison Texas, to the parent of Cloma Mae Dawson Lewis. Waymon was second oldest child of Cloma Dawson Lewis. Waymon cared so much for his family, but his Mother was another story (there was nothing like his Mother) he did EVERYTHING he possibly could for her. He took his Mother to Church every Sunday until his health wouldn't allow him to do it anymore.
He accepted Christ at an early age being Baptized by Pastor C.C Royal of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Denison, Texas. In 1968 Waymon graduated from Denison High School being the first black class after the Integration, and after graduating he attended Grayson County College.
After graduating from school, he joined the United State Marine Corps in June 3, 1969 to 1975 becoming a Sergeant of the United States Marines Corps. Waymon said while serving in the Marines, he was so Blessed by God because he saw many countries while being in the military. He shared that he visited Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Cuba.
After returning from the Military, Waymon worked for many industries in Grayson County where he held those positions for many years; Safeway Plant where he used to be proud when he would make the oil for Frito Lay Potato Chips, Libbey Owens Ford (LOF) for Glass making the Safe Ply Windshields and he retired from Spectrum Brands Kwik Set. He said he wanted to work until the age seventy, but cancer forced him to retire.
He was a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on the brotherhood. He remained there as member until his departure from earth.
Waymon's wife Linda Gayle Wilson, his father John H. Lewis, his sister Margaret Mitchell and his grandparents Hugh and Arlexter Dawson, all preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory forever one daughter, Lazat Shanta Wilson of Sherman, TX; and two sons, Derwin Wilson and Kerwin Wilson of Denison, TX. His Mother, Cloma Mae Lewis of Denison, TX. His Brothers, Minister Steve A. Lewis of Denison, TX. and Dr. Johnny R. Lewis of Dallas, TX. His sisters, Jacqueline (Marcus) Dunlap of Sherman, TX. and Arlexter N. (Elder William) Strong of Frisco, TX. and Doris O'Neal of Seattle Washington.
6 Grand Children and 8 great-children and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Waymon passed away early Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, Texas. Public visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 o'clock A.M. in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1131 S. Scullin Ave., Denison. Rev. Alton Blakely is the Host Pastor and Rev. Steve Lewis will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James. E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019