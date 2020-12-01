1/
WAYNE ALLEN BLOUNT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Allen Blount, 62, of Denison, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home.
Wayne leaves behind his family, wife, Lynn Blount of Denison, TX; daughters, Jill Bergin of Magnolia, TX, Anna Petty of Denison, TX, and Katie Blount of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, brothers, Gene Blount of Tatum, TX, Dean Blount of Denison, TX, Lewis Blount of Howe, TX, and Glen Blount of Sherman, TX, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Graveside services for Wayne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Harold Wagoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Denison FFA or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved