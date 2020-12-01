Wayne Allen Blount, 62, of Denison, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home.
Wayne leaves behind his family, wife, Lynn Blount of Denison, TX; daughters, Jill Bergin of Magnolia, TX, Anna Petty of Denison, TX, and Katie Blount of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, brothers, Gene Blount of Tatum, TX, Dean Blount of Denison, TX, Lewis Blount of Howe, TX, and Glen Blount of Sherman, TX, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Graveside services for Wayne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Harold Wagoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Denison FFA or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.