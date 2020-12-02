Wayne Allen Blount, 62, of Denison, went home to Jesus on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Wayne was born March 5, 1958 in Sherman, Texas the son of James and Dorothea (Moore) Blount. He graduated the Class of 1976 from Denison High School and later earned his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M. Wayne married the love of his life, Lynn (Fortenberry) Blount, July 12, 1986 in Lone Oak, TX. Wayne was a man of faith and was dedicated to his family and those that he taught for 35 years, 29 of which he spent with Denison High School and their local FFA Chapter. Wayne loved hunting and spending his Saturdays watching Aggie football and spending time with his beautiful grandchildren.
Wayne leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Lynn Blount of Denison, TX; daughters, Jill Bergin and husband Chris of Magnolia, TX, Anna Petty and husband Robert of Denison, TX, and Katie Blount of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Anderson & Madelyn Petty of Denison, TX, and Victoria Bergin of Magnolia, TX; brothers, Gene Blount and wife Sue of Tatum, TX, Dean Blount of Denison, TX, Lewis Blount and wife Denise of Howe, TX, and Glen Blount and wife Cynthia of Sherman, TX, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX. Graveside services for Wayne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Harold Wagoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Denison FFA or the charity of your choice
.
Wayne's family would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at TMC as well as the caregivers at Guardian Hospice who were instrumental in making him comfortable in his final days.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com