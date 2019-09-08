|
|
|
Wayne Kirkpatrick, age 72, of Bonham, died Thursday at Clyde Cosper State Veterans Home.
A funeral Service services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Ivanhoe Baptist Church under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Pastor Josh Lott will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan Kirkpatrick of Bonham,; daughter
Kimberly Clark of Ivanhoe; sons, Bobby Kirkpatrick of Bonham and Mark Kirkpatrick and of Bonham; sister, Judy Keen of Bonham; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Association in honor of Wayne.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019