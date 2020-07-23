1/
WAYNE MCMENAMY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne McMenamy, 84, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Denison.
Mr. McMenamy is survived by his family, children, Joey McMenamy, Diane Barnes, Rhonda Taylor, Todd McMenamy, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brother, Coy McMenamy, sisters, Quida Branch, and Wanda Fitch.
Mr. McMenamy was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved