Wayne McMenamy, 84, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Denison.

Mr. McMenamy is survived by his family, children, Joey McMenamy, Diane Barnes, Rhonda Taylor, Todd McMenamy, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brother, Coy McMenamy, sisters, Quida Branch, and Wanda Fitch.

Mr. McMenamy was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

