|
|
|
Wayne Nelson Hamman, 83, of Ivanhoe, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bonham. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Hamman; son, Mike Hockett; daughters, Karen Hamman, Kim Marker, and Tammy Tsuchiyama; sister, Kay Jones; brother, Gary Hamman; and one grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019