SHERMAN–Wayne Winchester, 86, of Sherman died on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital.
Graveside Service will be Friday, October 23, at 2:00pm in West Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Daniels, Melva Parcher, Gloria Winchester-Dunbar, his sister Clarice Coffey, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews. The Winchester family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
