Funeral services for Welby Pleasant Jr will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 3 at Cadarlawn Memorial Park. Charles Goodman will officiate. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home.

Welby S (Duge) Pleasant, Jr, was born in Grayson County, Texas, to the late Welby S (Hunky) Pleasant, Sr, and Rose Marie (Butch) Brown.

Welby was added to the Church (Grand Avenue Church of Christ) June 10, 1983 and for a while he wandered far away from God. Afterwards he was restored and became a hard-fighting soldier, singing, preaching, teaching, and participating in several Bible Bowls.

He was outstanding in T-Ball, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, ping pong, choir, cultural arts, track, weightlifting and was a chef.

While attending Langston University, Langston, Oklahoma and majoring in Business Management and Law, his freshman year his excellence as a football player was highlighted by being selected to the All-District IX Offensive Honorable Mention Team. An award was given through the National Association of Interscholastic Athletics. His sophomore year, he was selected as defensive player of the week and chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the game by Langston's coaches. The article was nearly all about his success in team leadership.

March 11, 1981, President Ronald Reagan sent Welby a letter of response concerning Welby's suggestion about the release of the Iranian hostages.

On a visit to Six Flags over Texas, he was interviewed by Bobbie Wygant of Channel Five News and was chosen as the poster child for the Children's Hour that came on at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning on Channel 5 for several years.

Special friends: Minister Charles Shaw, Charlie Goodman, Honorable Joe Brown, Richard Monroe, Coaches Don Campbell, Clift Bryant and the late Edward Hunt and many, many more.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Left to cherish his memory: mother, Rose Pleasant; sister Rosa Damar Pleasant Clark and her husband Blair; one niece; one nephew; three great nephews, one great niece; one aunt and one uncle.

Welby established himself as a leader, a true friend and a loving and wonderful son and brother.

Gone but not forgotten, your family.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary