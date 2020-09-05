Weldon Douglas Goode, age 71, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Goode was born October 29, 1948 in Denison, Texas the son of Bud Andy and Emma Inez (Bowers) Goode. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, cars, and taking trips to Vegas with his wife. Weldon loved spending time with his family, playing with his dog Bandit, and cars. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Mr. Goode leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Ann "Hudson" Goode, daughter, Lisa Mitchell, grandchildren, Michael Shane Mitchell and Heather Mitchell, great grandchildren, Presley Mitchell, Paisley Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Chloe Mitchell and Allie Mitchell, brothers, Dwayne Goode, Travis Goode and wife, Rhonda, sister, Karen Goode Flores and husband, Arnold Flores.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
