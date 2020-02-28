|
|
Weldon Paul Hogan passed away February 27, 2020 to live again. He owned and operated Hogan's Jif-E-Lube for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty Hogan. Daughters: Chris & Lisa Tibbett, Howe, TX, Hannah Hogan, Van Alstyne, TX, Kevin and Katie Dayberry of Dallas, TX. Son: Seth Hogan, Dallas, TX. 6 grandchildren.
Stepdaughters: James & Shelly Floyd, Sherman, TX, Bobby and Dana Grant, Wylie, TX. Stepson: Eddie and Rhonda Steward, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 11 step-grandchildren, 17 step great-grandchildren. Brothers Robert and Julie Hogan, Gainesville, TX, Johnny Hogan, Ardmore, OK. 8 nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by Weldon and LaJuana Hogan, Van Alstyne, TX. Grandparents Owen and Lucy Shakespeare, Tropic, Utah. William Hugh and Opal Hogan, Valley View, TX. Nephew Levi Hogan, Gainesville, TX. Sister Lisa Kay Hogan, Van Alstyne, TX. Stepson Marvan Steward, Wylie, TX
Come for a celebration of life Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Summit Gardens, 100 E. O'Connell St, Howe, TX from 2pm-4pm. Come and tell your stories about Paul.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020