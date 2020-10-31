1/1
WENDELL DEAN KENNEDY
SHERMAN–Wendell Dean Kennedy, age 79, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
He was born on June 7, 1941 in Boswell, Oklahoma to Jessie Thomas Kennedy and Vernie Veola McNabb Kennedy. He graduated from Caddo High School. He then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Wendell married Mary Beth ""Betsy"" Griffin on February 19, 1966. He loved fishing, going to Sherman Bearcat Football games, Basketball games and any sporting events. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and taking grandchildren to IHOP. Wendell was an active member and former Deacon with Harvest Time Church. He worked for Montgomery Ward until the closing and then worked and retired from Knight's Furniture.
He is survived by his wife Mary Beth "Betsy" Kennedy, two daughters, Jana Kennedy Dean and husband Stephen of Gunter, Texas and Melissa Kennedy Bostic and husband Brandon of Sherman, Texas, five grandchildren, Caleb Kennedy, Austin Greeley, Ashlyn Kennedy, Katelyn Dean and Tristyn Bostic. Wendell is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Angela Jo Greeley, grandson, Collin Dean, one sister, Pauline Wolf, six brothers, Bill, Harold, Ray, Calvin, Choc and Jimmy Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3rd at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. After the funeral- family & friends are welcome to gather at Jake's Place Food Truck Park - 4801 Texoma Parkway, Denison, TX (formerly Calhoon's).
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
