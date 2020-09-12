1/1
WENDELL W. WARREN
1944 - 2020
Wendell "Bill" W. Warren went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. There will be a memorial service on September 19, 2020 at Summit Heights Fellowship Church in Hawkins, TX.
Bill was born September 27, 1944 to Wendell and Genevieve Warren. He attended Sherman public schools and graduated from UT of Austin, school of Pharmacy in 1968. He was member of Phi Delta Chi, a pharmacy fraternity and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity of UT of Austin. At one time he owned and operated Gibson Pharmacy in Richardson, TX. He also worked as a pharmacist for Tom
Thumb, Kroger and Albertson's. He retired in 2009 from Albertson's. In 2017 he and his wife, Freya, moved from Richardson, TX to Holly Lake Ranch, TX. Bill was an advide golfer, tennis player, hunter, fisherman and artist.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jimmy. He is survived by his wife, Freya Warren.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
Summit Heights Fellowship Church
