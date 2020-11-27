Wesley Lee "Sonny" Riddle passed away November 23, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.
A lifelong resident of Whitesboro, Sonny was born on January 9, 1945, to parents Thomas William and Della Virginia (Sissney) Riddle in Whitesboro, Texas. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1963, attended East Texas State University presently Texas A&M Commerce and worked at Johnson & Johnson, Sherman for 17 years before starting his own electrical business, Riddle Electric. Sonny was of the Baptist faith, loved hunting, fishing, raising cattle and water sports, where he delighted in teaching his grandchildren to ski. He knew where to find every burger shop in North Texas and southern Oklahoma.
He is survived by his loving companion of 29 years, Linda Dalton; his son Brian Lee Riddle (Kristi) of Melissa; daughter, Kelly McCullough of Tyler; son, Kevin Thomas Riddle (Jennifer) of Pensacola, FL; brother, William Doni Riddle (Tammy) of Bainbridge Ohio; sister, Tommie Ruth "TR" Fletcher (Mark) of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Rhett McCullough, Kaci Riddle Atwood, Brook McCullough, Cody Riddle, Kayla Riddle, Wesley McCullough, Austin Riddle, Cameron Sikes, Brayzon Riddle, Joshua Riddle and Kaiya Riddle; eight great-grandchildren, nephews, Jon Sanders (Mandy) of Whitesboro; Corey Fletcher (Nicole) of Whitesboro; Cory Wrenn of Highland Village, TX; nieces, Erin Riddle of Austin, TX; and Alyssa Riddle Peck (Drew) of Hilton Head Island, SC; his faithful canine companion, Fatboy; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Louis and Susie Riddle, Tom and Claudia Lee Sissney, niece, Stacy Sanders Wrenn, and son-in-law, Jon McCullough.
Th family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Texoma Medical Center for their kindness and care during Sonny's illness and friends and family for their prayers during his hospitalization.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, the Alzheimer's Association
or the donor's charity of choice
.
A memorial will be held at a later time following his cremation.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.