|
|
Wilbert C. Albert Jr., 64, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center following an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Mt.Vernon Baptist Church, 521 E. Shepherd St., Denison, Texas with Pastor Jerry DeHorney officiating.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, (today) July 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019