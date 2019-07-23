Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mt.Vernon Baptist Church
521 E. Shepherd St.
Denison, TX
Wilbert C. Albert Jr. Obituary
Wilbert C. Albert Jr., 64, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center following an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Mt.Vernon Baptist Church, 521 E. Shepherd St., Denison, Texas with Pastor Jerry DeHorney officiating.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, (today) July 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019
